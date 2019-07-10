Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 10, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 1:18pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares were down 36.7% to $4.88. Shares rose 268.47% on Tuesday following news the company closed the acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings.
  2. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares were up 298% to $6.70 after the company won a $2.8 million U.S. Army contract for handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance receiver devices.
  3. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares were up 31% to $3.84. The company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device had been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.
  4. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares were trading around $2.15.
  5. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares were up 2% to $3.76 after the company reported June deliveries above guidance. The company delivered 1,340 vehicles in June versus 1,089 deliveries in May.
  6. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 7.4% to $18.43. Traders have circulated chatter from a sell-side analyst firm regarding potential Costco takeover interest.
  7. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 5% to $17.64. The company announced it identified an additional site and supervising physician for its upcoming expanded pivotal cellulite trial.
  8. Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were down 7.5% to $2.46 after the stock rose more than 7% on Tuesday.
  9. Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 0.61% to $78.47. Shares gained 6.2% to close at $77.96 on Tuesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock.
  10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2% to $33.85. UBS reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target from $24 to $31.

Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Intraday Update Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + ALT)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 9, 2019
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Series Of Large Options Trades Suggests More Volatility For Micron

The Street Debates PepsiCo's Q2 Earnings, Outlook