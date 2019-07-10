FreightWaves LIVE Is Headed To The Windy City

When it came to choosing the location for our latest and greatest event, Chicago was a no brainer. The Windy City isn't just at the heart of the Midwest, it's the center of all things freight, futures, and some of the most disruptive tech on the market today. That's what makes Chicago the perfect place for FreightWaves LIVE, the hottest event in the industry.

Much like Freight Alley in the southeastern United States, Chicago is the perfect storm for what has become a bustling transportation hub. According to the Chicago Metro Agency for Planning (CMAP), "a quarter of all freight in the nation originates, terminates, or passes through metropolitan Chicago, which is home to six of the seven Class I railroads (about half of all intermodal movements in the country touch the Chicago metropolitan area), seven interstate highways, one of the world's busiest airports, and the only connection between the Great Lakes and Mississippi River systems."



A quick glance at this SONAR map highlights the sheer number of rail lines and interstates that pass through Chicago. Source: SONAR

"In true FreightWaves fashion, we go big or go home: McCormick Place is the largest convention center in North America, and we're proud to host FreightWaves LIVE there this fall," said Arlen Stark, EVP of Events. "At its core, the Chicago area is a hub for inbound and outbound freight of every mode, and it's the perfect spot to bring together supply chain leaders and decision makers this November."

"10% of our event attendees hail from the Chicago region, so we figured we would bring the best event in the industry right to their backyard," Stark noted.

Join us at McCormick Place November 12-13 as we host the premier tech event in the industry. No more panels—just highly-focused fireside chats, dynamic keynotes, and the latest and greatest rapid-fire tech demos. Lock in the lowest ticket price today, and maximize your value by purchasing a ticket package for groups of two, four, ten, and fifteen.

See you in Chicago!

Image Sourced From Facebook