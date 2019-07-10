Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Amneal?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 10:43am   Comments
Generics manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) today had a large opening gap of -35.39%.

Why Is AMRX Moving?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company cut its FY2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance along with its restructuring plan.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

