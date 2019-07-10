For real-time updates on AMRX before the news, login or try Benzinga Pro.

Generics manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) today had a large opening gap of -35.39%.

Why Is AMRX Moving?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are trading lower after the company cut its FY2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance along with its restructuring plan.

