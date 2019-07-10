Get real-time updates on VLRX before the news at Benzinga Pro.

Commercial-stage medical technology company Valeritas Holdings Inc (NYSE: VLRX) today had a large opening gap of 28.81%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is VLRX Moving?

Valeritas shares are trading higher after the company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device has been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on VLRX, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.