26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 65.1% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after the company won a $2.8 million US army contract for handheld intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance receiver devices.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 48.3% to $4.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced its V-Go wearable insulin device has been adopted on multiple managed care formularies.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 10.8% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.59% on Tuesday.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) rose 9.8% to $22.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 sales.
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) rose 8.6% to $143.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter..
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 8.4% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported June deliveries above guidance.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 6% to $11.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.61% on Tuesday.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose 5.9% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 4.9% to $25.15 in pre-market trading. SMART Global acquired Artesyn EC for $80 million in cash and acquired Inforce for $12 million in cash.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) rose 4.6% to $200.00 in pre-market trading. L3Harris is expected to release Q4 earnings on July 31.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 4.1% to $13.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.25% on Tuesday.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) rose 3.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) rose 3.5% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.83% on Tuesday.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares rose 3.4% to $77.73 in pre-market trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the stock will be added to the S&P 500.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) rose 3.3% to $166.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) fell 19.8% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after surging 268.47% on Tuesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 9% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a restructuring plan and lowered its guidance.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) fell 8.8% to $2.3701 in pre-market trading after rising 14.04% on Tuesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 7.8% to $22.59 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.52% on Tuesday.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) fell 6.6% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) shares fell 6.6% to $78.51 in pre-market trading.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) fell 5.9% to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 5.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 4.5% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after rising 7.26% on Tuesday.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) fell 3.9% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) fell 3.3% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after declining 9.39% on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.