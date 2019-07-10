Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell Testimony

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Wholesale inventories report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET, while St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Saint Louis, Missouri at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points to 26,726.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 6.6 points to 2,976.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 15.75 points to 7,829.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.2% to trade at $65.56 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.2% to trade at $59.12 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.31%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.44% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.45%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at UBS downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $158 to $167.

Deere shares fell 1.3 percent to $161.20 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) reported strategic acquisition of Shan Shan Outlets for RMB2.9 billion in cash.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded views.
  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HELE + DE)

7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2019
Levi, Helen Of Troy Make Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
6 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019
Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
Jefferies Upgrades Deere, Cites 'Significantly Improved Farmer Income Outlook'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Best And 10 Worst States For Starting A Business

UK Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigns Following Leaked Trump Criticisms