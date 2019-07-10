Market Overview

UK Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigns Following Leaked Trump Criticisms
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 7:46am   Comments
UK Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigns Following Leaked Trump Criticisms

Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to Washington D.C., has resigned after leaked emails criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a senior Foreign Office official.

Simon McDonald confirmed the resignation on Twitter.

In response to Darroch, McDonald said he accepted the resignation with “deep personal regret” and praised him “as you have always behaved over a long and distinguished career, with dignity, professionalism and class.”

In the emails leaked Sunday, Darroch has described Trump's administration as dysfunctional and inept. In Monday's series of tweets, Trump said Kim was "not liked or well thought of within the US."

Posted-In: Donald Trump Kim DarrochNews Eurozone Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

