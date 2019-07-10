UK Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigns Following Leaked Trump Criticisms

Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador to Washington D.C., has resigned after leaked emails criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a senior Foreign Office official.

Simon McDonald confirmed the resignation on Twitter.

.@KimDarroch: “We have been lucky to have you as a friend and colleague. You are the best of us.” This morning it was my reluctant duty to accept Sir Kim’s resignation https://t.co/bNqGMqoCzR — Sir Simon McDonald (@SMcDonaldFCO) July 10, 2019

In response to Darroch, McDonald said he accepted the resignation with “deep personal regret” and praised him “as you have always behaved over a long and distinguished career, with dignity, professionalism and class.”

In the emails leaked Sunday, Darroch has described Trump's administration as dysfunctional and inept. In Monday's series of tweets, Trump said Kim was "not liked or well thought of within the US."

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

