Levi, Helen Of Troy Make Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) shares are up 8% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.06, beating estimates by 38 cents. Sales came in at $376.3 million, beating estimates by $24.77 million.
  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares spiked up 7%. No news was immediately available.

Losers

  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares are down 19% after rising more than 268% in the regular session.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) shares are down 6.4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $1.31 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

Wealthbase's Founder On The Future Of Paper Trading