Purolator Taps Ex-DHL Executive To Grow Cross-Border Business

Purolator has hired a former DHL executive in a bid to strengthen the Canadian transportation and logistics firm's cross-border and international business.

Paul Tessy joins the Toronto-based company as senior vice president, overseeing its international division. He spent 13 years in a variety of positions at DHL, most recently CEO for Latin America and Canada for its eCommerce Americas Division.

"Enhancing our U.S.-Canada cross-border capabilities is an integral component of our growth strategy," said Purolator CEO John Ferguson said in a statement on July 9. "Paul is a seasoned leader in the shipping and logistics industry. His international experience of building and growing parcel businesses and developing high-performing sales and operations teams will allow us to provide a more robust product and service offering to new customers in untapped markets."

Tessy will oversee the company's U.S. subsidiary Purolator International. It has 31 locations in the U.S. and offers courier, parcel and less-than-truckload services, with a focus on U.S.-Canada transportation.

Purolator offered no details about how it planned to improve its U.S-Canada cross border services. The company did not immediately return FreightWaves' request for comment.

Tessy's hiring comes two weeks after Purolator announced June 25 that it was investing C$1 billion to expand capacity, including a forthcoming superhub near Toronto.

Purolator is Canada's largest courier. Canada Post owns more than 90 percent of the company.

Image sourced from Pixabay