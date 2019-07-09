Market Overview

Check-Cap Announces Final Results From Post-CE Approval Study Of C-Scan
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) announced positive final results from its recently completed post-CE approval study evaluating the clinical performance and safety of the C-Scan system.

C-Scan is a preparation-free capsule based screening method for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps.

In total, 142 patients enrolled in the study and after factoring in technical and physiological dropouts and protocol violations, the number of evaluable patients was 90. Check-Cap says no serious adverse events were reported, and the adverse events were mild in severity.

Check-Cap shares traded higher by 24% at $2.70 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $4.50 and $1.62.

