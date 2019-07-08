6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares spiked up 10%. No news was immediately available.
- Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR) shares are up 6.6% after the company announced it expects its second-quarter production to be above the high end of its previously announced guidance.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE: LBRT) shares are up 1.3% after reporting an 8 million share offering by selling shareholder.
Losers
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares are down 5% after reporting the company has received a letter from NASDAQ indicated that the closing bid price of the company’s stock has not met the $1 minimum bid price for shares for the past 30 days.
- AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) shares are down 4.4% after reporting a 4.1 million share common stock offering.
- New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE: NMFC) shares are down 3% after reporting a common stock offering for 6 million shares.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.