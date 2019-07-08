36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session3
Gainers
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares gained 54.1% to $0.322 after the company generated record MagneGas production.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares climbed 27.4% to $2.56. Oasmia Pharmaceutical shares surged over 63% Friday after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances. Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares climbed 19.3% to $13.64. Soliton will announce cellulite trial data for 26-week period on July 15, 2019.
- Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) gained 15.1% to $10.30 after announcing positive results from its Phase 3 program evaluating Epsolay microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%, made with the company’s proprietary microencapsulation technology, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 14.1% to $13.01 after the company presented data from its Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A over the weekend.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 13.3% to $3.5100. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 12.2% to $3.5000.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) rose 11.9% to $0.7275 after the company announced it has completed the safety evaluation period for the 200 mg cohort of the Phase 1b/2 trial of vecabrutinib; to date, the safety profile has had no drug-related adverse events.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) gained 11.7% to $11.74 after the company received FDA fast track designation for PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease patients with a GBA1 mutation.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 10.3% to $2.04 after the company reported publication of clinical study results demonstrating effectiveness of Natesto regardless of patients' baseline Hypogonadism severity.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) gained 10.3% to $13.52.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 9.7% to $1.5899. Tyme Technologies shares climbed around 19% Friday after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares rose 9.6% to $2.63 after gaining 7.62% on Friday.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 8.6% to $2.28.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) gained 7.7% to $7.17.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) jumped 6.6% to $49.12 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) jumped 6% to $20.92.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 3.7% to $25.93 after Bloomberg reported Sunday that Broadcom has secured financing for acquisition.
Losers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 22.7% to $10.40 after the company released mixed study results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lumateperone as monotherapy in the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar depression.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares dipped 19.6% to $0.4179 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales of $1 million to $1.2 million, which is below management's expectations.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) dropped 18.7% to $2.39 after the company announced it received a deficiency letter from NYSE American stating that the company is not in compliance with continued listing standards.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled 17.8% to $4.0587 after Health Canada notified the company that its greenhouse facility in Ontario is not compliance with certain regulations and placed a hold on inventory from this until the company is in compliance.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 17.6% to $36.85.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares dropped 15.7% to $ 19.16. Coherus BioSciences announced that UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales for the second quarter expected in the range of $79 million-$84 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dipped 11.2% to $3.7201.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) tumbled 10.2% to $7.74.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares dipped 9.2% to $6.51.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) dropped 9.1% to $6.80.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares dipped 7.8% to $129.32.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 7.7% to $8.59 after meeting the primary endpoint of reduction in annualized bleeding rate in the Phase 2 trial of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) dipped 7% to $51.46 after DA Davidson downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) dropped 6.8% to $22.73 after DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $32 to $25.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) fell 5.5% to $7.59 after the company announced it will exit its global equities and trading businesses and reduce workforce by around 18,000 employees.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 5.2% to $7.07 after Rosenblatt downgraded Apple's stock due to iPhone sales concerns. LG Display is an iPhone supplier. The company may also be facing pressure from Japan-Korea trade issues.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 3.8% to $60.06 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $67 to $55.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2.5% to $199.21 after Rosenblatt downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell due to iPhone sale concerns.
