Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 12:21pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.46% to 26797.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.83% to 8,094.37. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.52% to 2,974.90.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares rose 0.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), up 4%, and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL), up 3%.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) confirmed over the weekend it will eliminate 18,000 jobs by 2022 to save 17 billion euros ($19 billion USD).

Deutsche Bank plans on eliminating its global equities sales and trading business and cut back its investment banking business to improve profitability. The restructuring plan will result in a net loss of 2.8 billion euros in the second quarter and is expected to cost 7.4 billion euros through 2022.

Equities Trading UP

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares shot up 63% to $0.3404 after the company generated record MagneGas production.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) got a boost, shooting up 19% to $10.60 after announcing positive results from its Phase 3 program evaluating Epsolay microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%, made with the company’s proprietary microencapsulation technology, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were also up, gaining 27% to $14.50. Soliton will announce cellulite trial data for 26-week period on July 15, 2019.

Equities Trading DOWN

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares tumbled 24% to $10.23 after the company released mixed study results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lumateperone as monotherapy in the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar depression.

Shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. . (NYSE: CTST) were down 19% to $4.0168 after Health Canada notified the company that its greenhouse facility in Ontario is not compliance with certain regulations and placed a hold on inventory from this until the company is in compliance.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) was down, falling 20% to $0.4179 after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales of $1 million to $1.2 million, which is below management's expectations. Nano Dimension announced it's conducting a review of strategic alternatives. The company states there can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $58.19, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,399.30.

Silver traded up 0.4% Monday to $15.055, while copper rose 0.2% to $2.665.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.19%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.55%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.12%. Meanwhile, the German DAX declined 0.29%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.21% while UK shares fell 0.07%.

Economics

The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for June is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBL + CTST)

'420 Investor' Brochstein To CannTrust CEO: Apologize And Resign
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deutsche Bank To Cut 18K Jobs
CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

KushCo Applies For Nasdaq Listing

'A Necessary Positive Step Forward': XpresSpa Unveils Initiatives To Improve Liquidity, Capital Structure