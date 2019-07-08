Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Sangamo Therapeutics Moving?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 12:13pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) are higher by 7.6% Monday afternoon.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Sangamo Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company presented data from its Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A over the weekend.

Photo taken from the ‘Overview’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on SGMO, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGMO)

24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm's Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols' Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'A Necessary Positive Step Forward': XpresSpa Unveils Initiatives To Improve Liquidity, Capital Structure

Why Is Taronis Technology Moving?