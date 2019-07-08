Market Overview

Why Is Taronis Technology Moving?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
Shares of Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) are trading higher by 70% Monday afternoon.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Taronis Technology shares are trading higher after the company generated record MagneGas production.

Photo taken from the ‘Overview’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

