Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coherus BioSciences Shares Fall Following Q2 Sales Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 10:15am   Comments
Share:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) announced that UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales for the second quarter expected in the range of $79 million-$84 million.

Coherus BioSciences shares were trading lower by 13% at $19.77 on Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.43 and a 52-week low of $8.32.

Related Links:

Fast Track Designation By FDA Granted For Prevail's Parkinson's Treatment

Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Positive Results For Skin Breakout Cream

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm's Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols' Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche's Flu Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Acura Outlicenses Pain Medication, Neuronetics Gets New Finance Chief
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad To Advance Leukemia Drug To Clinical Trial, Positive Data For Teva's Migraine Drug
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ContraVir's Volatile Ride Continues, Late-Stage Disappointment For Exelixis, Regeneron-Sanofi Breathe Easy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deutsche Bank To Cut 18K Jobs

UnitedHealthcare To Cover Inspire Medical's Sleep Apnea Treatment