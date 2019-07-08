Coherus BioSciences Shares Fall Following Q2 Sales Guidance
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) announced that UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales for the second quarter expected in the range of $79 million-$84 million.
Coherus BioSciences shares were trading lower by 13% at $19.77 on Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.43 and a 52-week low of $8.32.
