Developer of treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders, Intra-Cellular Therapies (NYSE: ITCI) today had a large opening gap of -22.59%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ITCI Moving?

Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are trading lower after the company said its 401 Study of Lumateperone did not meet its primary endpoint.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ITCI, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.