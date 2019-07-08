Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Intra-Cellular Therapies?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 10:13am   Comments
Developer of treatments for neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders, Intra-Cellular Therapies (NYSE: ITCI) today had a large opening gap of -22.59%.

Why Is ITCI Moving?

Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are trading lower after the company said its 401 Study of Lumateperone did not meet its primary endpoint.

Posted-In: Why is it movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

