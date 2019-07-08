Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Positive Results For Skin Breakout Cream

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) announced positive results from its Phase 3 program evaluating Epsolay microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%, made with the company’s proprietary microencapsulation technology, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Papulopustular rosacea is redness, swelling, and acne-like breakouts which is usually treated with oral antibiotics.

“It’s exciting that Epsolay delivered outstanding and rapid efficacy with a microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide without irritating the sensitive skin of rosacea patients,” said James Leyden, dermatologist and Emeritus Professor CE of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania commented on the results. “These findings are extremely positive and, if Epsolay is approved, it has the potential to represent a significant advance in the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.”

Sol-Gel Technologies shares traded up 4% at $9.49 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.96 and a 52-week low of $5.41 per share.

