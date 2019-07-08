Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) has announced UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) will cover its Inspire Therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea beginning Aug. 1.

“We are very pleased to receive this positive coverage decision from UnitedHealthcare. As health plans continue to update their coverage policies to include Inspire therapy, an increasing number of patients and physicians will have access to our innovative therapy,” Inspire CEO Tim Herbert said in a statement.

“With the addition of UnitedHealthcare, we now have 35 coverage policies, representing approximately 125 million members, that cover Inspire therapy compared to 3 million members one year ago."

Inspire Medical shares were trading higher by 6.81% at the time of publication Monday, while UnitedHealth shares were down 0.26%.

Photo courtesy of Inspire Medical Systems.