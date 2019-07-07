Market Overview

US Women Win 2019 FIFA World Cup Behind Rapinoe's Milestone Goal
Jason Shubnell  
July 07, 2019 12:55pm   Comments
The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final, the team's fourth title following wins in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

Megan Rapinoe put the US on the board with a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Rose Lavelle put them up 2-0 with a solo goal in the 69th minute.

The goal was Rapinoe's 50th career goal in international play as a member of the U.S. team. She had six of those goals in this year's World Cup tournament.

