US Women Win 2019 FIFA World Cup Behind Rapinoe's Milestone Goal

The United States women's national soccer team defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final, the team's fourth title following wins in 1991, 1999 and 2015.

Megan Rapinoe put the US on the board with a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Rose Lavelle put them up 2-0 with a solo goal in the 69th minute.

The goal was Rapinoe's 50th career goal in international play as a member of the U.S. team. She had six of those goals in this year's World Cup tournament.

NERVES OF STEEL Megan Rapinoe scores her 50th international goal from the penalty spot and gives USA the lead in the #FIFAWWC final! pic.twitter.com/gjPpYOrcyl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

Related Links:

CNBC: 13 Women CEOs Have Taken Companies Public So Far In 2019

Can The Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup Predict The Stock Market?