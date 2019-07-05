CNBC: 13 Women CEOs Have Taken Companies Public So Far In 2019

Thirteen female CEOs took their companies public in the first half of 2019, which represents 15% of all companies that went public during that time and the highest proportion since at least 2014, according to CNBC.

The number of women-led newly public companies is already close to eclipsing 2014's record of 15, CNBC said.

Some of the more notable IPOs led by female CEOs include luxury consignment company RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL), led by Julie Wainwright, and China-based coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: LK), led by Jenny Zhiya Qian.

Female CEOs may have a more difficult time in taking their companies public, as they are less likely to raise venture capital, according to CNBC.

Companies founded by women account for just 2.3% of all capital allocated toward startups, the cable channel said, citing data from PitchBook.

Female CEOs are "evaluated more negatively" when pitching for capital "despite identical personal qualification and firm financials," according to a University of Utah study quoted by CNBC.

Recent successful IPOs could help support women CEOs indirectly over the coming years. Institutional investors "have clearly demonstrated their enthusiasm" for companies that boast attractive growth rates regardless of whether they're run by "Jim or Julie or Jennifer or John," Lise Buyer, founder of Class V Group, told CNBC.

