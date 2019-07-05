Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; June Employment Numbers Exceed Estimates

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.53% to 26824.28 while the NASDAQ fell 0.66% to 8115.96. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.65% to 2,976.43.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose 0.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH), up 11%, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), up 5%.

In trading on Friday, real estate shares fell 1.9%.

Top Headline

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 224,000 in June, while the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.7%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists were expecting June nonfarm payroll data to show an increase of 165,000, jobs but the final numbers came in much better than expected.

The labor force participation rate was little changed in June at 62.9%, as was the number of long-term unemployed people at 1.4 million.

Equities Trading UP

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares shot up 65% to $2.03 after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances; Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) got a boost, shooting up 34% to $1.64 after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares were also up, gaining 12% to $20.12 after the company reported year-over-year growth in preliminary passenger traffic figures for June.

Equities Trading DOWN

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares tumbled 12% to $1.8268.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) were down 10% to $3.14.

Niu Technologies . (NASDAQ: NIU) was down, falling 8% to $6.04.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $57.33, while gold traded down 1.9% to $1,394.00.

Silver traded down 1.7% Friday to $15.07, while copper fell 0.9% to $2.66.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.6%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.4%. Meanwhile, the German DAX declined 0.5%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.5% while UK shares fell 0.5%.

Economics

The U.S. economy added 224,000 new jobs in June, while the unemployment rate increased to 3.7%. However, economists were expecting a gain of 165,000 jobs.

Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.