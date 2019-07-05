With IMO2020 just around the corner, FreightWaves Radio this weekend takes a look at how it might impact fuel markets.

J. Scott Susich, the director of data analytics and advisory services at DTN, joined co-host John Kingston on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking for a discussion on how the regulation designed to reduce the amount of sulfur in marine fuels can impact the petroleum supply chain so much that it could hit the price of diesel. DTN is a leading energy data and analysis firm and Scott discusses the history of similar environmental regulations and what they meant for prices at the pump.

Also on this week's show, FreightWaves managing editor of freight markets Mark Solomon brings his expertise to the latest news out of the Amazon/UPS/FedEx cage match. As Mark notes, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is banking on strong e-commerce growth outside of Amazon now that FedEx has ended their US air services contract. Is that going to happen? Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) find alternate lift in light of the developments? How will Amazon and UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) manage a relationship wherethey are rivals and competitors? How much can Amazon handle of its own traffic and its volumes continue to grow? The interplay among these three is a never-ending source of fascination to everyone in logistics.

We've also got Tim Hindes of StayMetrics who will talk about the growing diversity of the driver pool in the U.S. and what that means for retention.

Finally, we're joined by two executives from 3PL Convoy: Arpan Sinha, product lead for matching, who will talk about Convoy's new Automated Reloads program, and Michael Carroll, Convoy product manager for contracts speaking on a variety of market-related subjects.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard Saturday between 3-5 p.m. with a replay between 9-11 p.m. and Sunday evening between 7-9 p.m. It is on RoadDog Trucking channel 146. It is also available on demand.

