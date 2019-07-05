48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Gainers
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) shares surged 54.4% to close at $9.91 on Wednesday after Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy OMNOVA for an enterprise value of $824 million. Omnova’s profit for the second quarter dropped over 33% to $5.6 million. Net sales slipped to $205.7 million for the quarter, from $206.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 36% to close at $8.90.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares jumped 25.5% to close at $6.30.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) rose 19.8% to close at $4.7900.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 17.9% to close at $7.89.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 13.6% to close at $25.10 following a report that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in advanced talks to buy the company.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 13% to close at $3.4800.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares rose 12.7% to close at $24.45.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 11.2% to close at $4.3700.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) rose 11.1% to close at $3.9200.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 11% to close at $3.13 after climbing 8.46% on Tuesday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 10.9% to close at $6.02.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares rose 10.3% to close at $24.92.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares climbed 9.3% to close at $6.80.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) surged 9.1% to close at $8.04.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) climbed 9.1% to close at $17.68.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares gained 8.9% to close at $5.15.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 8.9% to close at $3.1900.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares gained 8.7% to close at $4.34.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 8.4% to close at $2.83.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) climbed 8.4% to close at $9.44.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 8.3% to close at $4.59.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) climbed 8.1% to close at $2.81.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares jumped 7.4% to close at $17.92.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares gained 6.7% to close at $9.55.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.6% to close at $234.90 after the company released its Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers. The electric-car company delivered 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter, better than analysts expected. The company said it's entering the third quarter with an increase in order backlog.
Losers
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares tumbled 24.5% to close at $0.1194 on Wednesday after the company reported the approval of 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- HF Foods Group Inc. . (NASDAQ: HFFG) fell 21.8% to close at $18.80.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) dropped 19.5% to close at $61.80 after the company lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also reported weak preliminary results for the second quarter.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 17.9% to close at $15.01.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares dipped 17.8% to close at $1.9000.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) shares fell 13.4% to close at $8.82.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares fell 11% to close at $6.22.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 10.9% to close at $2.1200.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.4% to close at $5.08.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares fell 10.3% to close at $42.02.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 10.2% to close at $6.23.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) dipped 9.8% to close at $9.04.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 9.7% to close at $2.42 after dropping 6.94% on Tuesday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dipped 9.2% to close at $3.2500.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares dropped 9.1% to close at $3.22.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 9% to close at $2.7500.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) tumbled 8.4% to close at $1.85.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) fell 8.4% to close at $24.39.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 8.1% to close at $2.82.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) dropped 7.1% to close at $3.81.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dipped 6.3% to close at $3.70.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 5.7% to close at $3.94 on Wednesday after rising 10.88% on Tuesday.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.