33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) shares climbed 54.6% to $9.93 after Synthomer Plc announced plans to buy OMNOVA for an enterprise value of $824 million. Omnova’s profit for the second quarter dropped over 33% to $5.6 million. Net sales slipped to $205.7 million for the quarter,
- from $206.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) gained 36% to $8.90.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 21.6% to $8.14.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares rose 18.5% to $5.95.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) gained 17.8% to $4.71.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) climbed 14% to $25.20 following a report that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in advanced talks to buy the company.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) gained 13.3% to $4.00.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 12.6% to $3.1750 after climbing 8.46% on Tuesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) gained 12% to $3.45.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares surged 10.8% to $24.05.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) gained 9.2% to $5.93.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares jumped 9% to $5.16.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 8.2% to $3.17.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares jumped 8.1% to $24.42.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares rose 7.9% to $4.3050.
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares gained 7.8% to $9.65.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 5.2% to $236.15 after the company released its Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers. The electric-car company delivered 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter, better than analysts expected. The company said it's entering the third quarter with an increase in order backlog.
Losers
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) dipped 24.1% to $0.1200 after the company reported the approval of 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- HF Foods Group Inc. . (NASDAQ: HFFG) dropped 19.1% to $19.47.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) fell 18.8% to $62.32 after the company lowered its guidance for FY19. The company also reported weak preliminary results for the second quarter.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares dipped 18.2% to $1.89.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 16.7% to $15.22.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) shares tumbled 14.4% to $8.72.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares fell 14.1% to $3.04.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 11.8% to $2.10.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 11.6% to $2.67.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares fell 11.3% to $6.20.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 10.3% to $6.23.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dipped 9.7% to $3.5678.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dipped 9.2% to $3.25.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 9.2% to $5.15.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 7.8% to $2.47 after dropping 6.94% on Tuesday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 5.3% to $3.9600 after rising 10.88% on Tuesday.
