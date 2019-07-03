Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2019 11:54am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims

Boeing (NYSE: BA) has set aside $100 million in funds for community needs of those affected by tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development. The investment will be made over multiple years.

On March 10, the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX jet was scheduled from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya the flight crashed near the town of Bishoftu six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people aboard.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing shares traded around $352.89 at time of publicaiton. The stock is down more than 9% year to date.

Related Links:

The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding?

Delta's Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks

Photo credit: Jeff Hitchcock, Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX Boeing 737 MAXNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding?
With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output
Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 1, 2019
Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight
Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cramer: Libra Digital Currency Is Transformational For Facebook