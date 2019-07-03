Boeing (NYSE: BA) has set aside $100 million in funds for community needs of those affected by tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development. The investment will be made over multiple years.

On March 10, the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing 737 MAX jet was scheduled from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya the flight crashed near the town of Bishoftu six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people aboard.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing shares traded around $352.89 at time of publicaiton. The stock is down more than 9% year to date.

Related Links:

The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding?

Delta's Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks

Photo credit: Jeff Hitchcock, Wikimedia