Gemini Shippers Group Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

Gemini Shippers Group, a leading shippers association, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to developing best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry. BiTA's members include Descartes, Daimler, FedEx, SAP and Uber Freight among dozens of other global brands. Gemini will bring its deep expertise in ocean contracting, a carrier track-and-trace integration and rate audit to the Alliance and help develop blockchain-based solutions for the industry.

Blockchain is a technology that enables the identification and tracking of transactions digitally, as well as the sharing of this information across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation industry, blockchain enables more effective tracking of goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain will allow transportation and logistics companies to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system of completing transactions, tracking shipments and managing fleets.

"Blockchain technology can transform the supply chain by introducing greater transparency, innovation and efficiency," said Patrick Duffy, BiTA's president. "We are fortunate to have member companies like Gemini Shippers Group, which have experience with blockchain applications. Gemini will help the Alliance develop additional blockchain standards for the transportation industry."

"Gemini's partnership with BiTA, and the opportunity to work alongside other global industry leaders in transportation, logistics and supply chain, will allow us to engage in the development of blockchain standards used in such transportation activities as track-and-trace, smart contract management and freight rate reconciliation and payment," said Ken O'Brien, Chief Operating Officer at Gemini Shippers Group. "By helping to develop a common framework and standards with other Alliance members, we will promote broad adoption of this disruptive digital technology for transportation and logistics and accelerate the use of it in our operations – bringing value to our members and carrier partners."

About Gemini Shippers Group

Gemini Shippers Group is a shippers association changing the way companies procure transportation. As a not-for-profit organization, Gemini has become a leading logistics player by serving its members for nearly 100 years. Gemini offers members access to competitive global ocean freight contracts, long-term rates and space allocation with a wide variety of top-tier ocean carriers by utilizing collective bargaining power and complete cost transparency. Gemini goes beyond the role of a typical shippers association and aims to streamline the process between quote request and shipment arrival by providing members with rate search, track-and-trace, rate audit and data analytics tools. Gemini's mission is to aid companies, regardless of size and experience, to navigate the complex environment of transportation procurement. The Group's team of transportation and supply chain executives is focused on providing its members with neutral competitive intelligence built on delivering measurable service and cost improvement.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications.

