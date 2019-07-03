Market Overview

Europe's Auto Safety Panel Says Tesla's Model 3 Set A New Benchmark In Safety
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2019 9:11am
Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 has achieved a 96% in the Adult Occupant Protection category of the Euro NCAP testing, according to Auto Express.

The Adult Occupant Protection category tests crash safety for both driver and passenger.

The process involved a test crash where the vehicle collides with both deformable and rigid barriers, in addition to a side crash test with a pole and a test specifically designed to mimic whiplash. According to Auto Express, the testers praised the Model 3’s “first-class” collision avoidance capabilities.

Tesla shares were trading up 7.11% at $240.52 in Wednesday’s pre-market session following record deliveries.

Posted-In: Auto Express Model 3News Eurozone Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

