44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares rose 21% to close at $5.02.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) gained 18.4% to close at $3.02.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) surged 18% to close at $1.77 after the company announced that outstanding interest payments of its Indian subsidiary have been paid off.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) climbed 17.6% to close at $9.31 on Tuesday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 16.3% to close at $22.37 after the company raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 15.6% to close at $6.54.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) gained 13.4% to close at $16.21. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from In-Line to Outperform.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 12.8% to close at $14.32.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) gained 12.3% to close at $2.93.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) climbed 12.3% to close at $3.39.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 12.2% to close at $3.58.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) climbed 11.6% to close at $12.59.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) rose 11.1% to close at $2.7450.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) gained 10.9% to close at $4.18 after the company expanded its "Sell to Reebonz" service in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) surged 9.6% to close at $3.53.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) rose 9.1% to close at $2.52 after receiving Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.
- Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 7.4% to close at $14.62 after patent site USPTO showed the company received a patent entitled "P-ethoxy nucleic acids for liposomal formulation."
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) surged 6.2% to close at $34.81. Jefferies initiated coverage on Revolve Group with a Buy rating, while Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolve with an Outperform rating.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) rose 6.1% to close at $21.08. Citigroup upgraded Cars.com from Neutral to Buy.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares gained 5.6% to close at $2.85 on Tuesday after the company announced it renewed a Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Tianjin Binhai New City Investment Co.
Losers
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) shares tumbled 28.1% to close at $10.02.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares fell 23.4% to close at $13.71 on Tuesday after the company lowered its Q2 revenue forecast.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares dipped 21.1% to close at $1.98 on Tuesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 17.6% to close at $9.02. Xenetic Biosciences filed prospectus for offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock & warrants.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dropped 16.3% to close at $2.36.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) dipped 14.7% to close at $3.48.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 13.7% to close at $14.93.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 12.6% to close at $11.21.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 12.4% to close at $4.95.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 11% to close at $40.31.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) shares declined 10.9% to close at $10.60.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 10.6% to close at $4.73 after the company reported the resignation of CFO Kelly Dilts.
- Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) dropped 10.4% to close at $17.06.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 9.9% to close at $5.09.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) dipped 9.8% to close at $2.75. Ceragon reported second-quarter revenue will be impacted by a further delay in receiving certain orders from India. The company sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $71 million to $74 million
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 9.5% to close at $12.51 after the company announced a common stock offering of 1.148 million shares.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) dropped 8.5% to close at $4.50.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 8.1% to close at $3.18.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 7.9% to close at $129.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) fell 7.5% to close at $49.26. Goldman Sachs downgraded BlackLine from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $57 to $41.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares dropped 7% to close at $8.15.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) shares dropped 6.9% to close at $28.71 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 6.9% to close at $2.83.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 5.1% to close at $6.69 after rising 6.02% on Monday.
