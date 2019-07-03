Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Challenger job-cut report for June will be released at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for June is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for June will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 12:00 p.m. ET.
