Tesla, Unum Therapeutics Making Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2019 4:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 7% after reporting second-quarter deliveries of 95,200, beating analyst estimates. The company said it's entering the third quarter with an increase in order backlog.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) shares are up 2.4% after reporting company president purchased 125,000 shares at $4.58 per share.
  • BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares spiked up 8% after conducting the sale of 2.25 million shares in OncoCyte at $2 per share. The stock quickly gave up those gains.

Losers

  • Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares are down 20% after reporting the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 trial on ACTR087 in combination with rituximab.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares are down 14.6% after cutting its FY2019 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

