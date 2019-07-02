Tesla, Unum Therapeutics Making Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are up 7% after reporting second-quarter deliveries of 95,200, beating analyst estimates. The company said it's entering the third quarter with an increase in order backlog.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) shares are up 2.4% after reporting company president purchased 125,000 shares at $4.58 per share.
- BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares spiked up 8% after conducting the sale of 2.25 million shares in OncoCyte at $2 per share. The stock quickly gave up those gains.
Losers
- Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares are down 20% after reporting the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 trial on ACTR087 in combination with rituximab.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares are down 14.6% after cutting its FY2019 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
