33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2019 12:11pm   Comments
Gainers

  • MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares climbed 38% to $3.7246 after the company announced it renewed a Primary Real Estate Agency Services Contract with Tianjin Binhai New City Investment Co.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 14.4% to $9.06.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 13.1% to $2.6129 after receiving Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) surged 13% to $37.06. Jefferies initiated coverage on Revolve Group with a Buy rating, while Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolve with an Outperform rating.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares gained 13% to $0.4970 after the company reported FY19 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) gained 12.2% to $16.05. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from In-Line to Outperform.
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 10.3% to $15.02 after patent site USPTO showed the company received a patent entitled "P-ethoxy nucleic acids for liposomal formulation."
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 10.1% to $4.15 after the company expanded its "Sell to Reebonz" service in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.
  • Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) climbed 9.7% to $1.6450 after the company announced that outstanding interest payments of its Indian subsidiary have been paid off.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 9.6% to $2.86.
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 8.4% to $2.3404. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Veru with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 6.8% to $20.55 after the company raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) rose 5.7% to $20.99. Citigroup upgraded Cars.com from Neutral to Buy.

 

Losers

  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 21.5% to $1.97.
  • CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares tumbled 20% to $14.30 after the company lowered its Q2 revenue forecast.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 11.8% to $4.67 after the company reported the resignation of CFO Kelly Dilts.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 11.7% to $124.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) shares fell 11.2% to $27.39 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) dropped 11% to $4.3768.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares declined 10.4% to $7.85.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) declined 9.8% to $16.96. KeyBanc downgraded GTT Communications from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 9% to $12.58 after the company announced a common stock offering of 1.148 million shares.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 8.4% to $2.7858.
  • BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) fell 8.2% to $48.87. Goldman Sachs downgraded BlackLine from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $57 to $41.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dropped 8% to $4.37.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 8% to $5.20.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 7.5% to $2.1650.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) dipped 7.3% to $2.8269. Ceragon reported second-quarter revenue will be impacted by a further delay in receiving certain orders from India. The company sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $71 million to $74 million
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 7% to $3.2200.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares dropped 7% to $2.3079.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 6.1% to $6.62 after rising 6.02% on Monday.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) fell 5.6% to $2.53 after surging 31.37% on Monday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 4% to $10.51. Xenetic Biosciences filed prospectus for offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock & warrants.

