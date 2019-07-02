A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 2, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc (NASDAQ: IEA) shares were down 6.34% to $2.51. On Monday, the company announced it won two wind contract awards in Texas for $150 million.
- Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares were up 9% to $4.11 after the company expanded its “Sell to Reebonz” service in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.
- Eros International PLC (NYSE: EROS) shares were up 9.3% to $1.64. The company announced outstanding interest payments of its Indian subsidiary have been paid off.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) shares were up 1.56% to $4.57.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were down 1.35% to $224 following reports the company has lost two more executives..
- Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares were up 10.2% to $21.17 after the company raised its sales guidance.
- Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares were down 1.2% to 43 cents. The company reported FY2019 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares were down 10.5% to $3.65.
- FunCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were up 84% at 44 cents.
- UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares were up 0.55% to %5.49. The company’s stock traded higher on Monday after its subsidiary acquired a 100% stake in Marsco.
