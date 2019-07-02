Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) shares are trading higher after the company guided second-quarter earnings per share above analyst estimates, as well as sales being up from last year.

Delta sees preliminary second-quarter EPS at $2.25-$2.35 versus the $2.19 estimate, and adjusted sales up 8%-8.5%.

The airline reported operating performance for June. Delta carried 18.9 million customers across its global network, an all-time monthly record.

Delta shares traded higher by 1% to $58.37 at time of publication. Other airline stocks also traded higher.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) shares are up 0.71% at $64.16; United Continental Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are up 0.56% at $88.95; Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares are up 0.31% at $49.09; and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are up 1.85% at $18.94.

