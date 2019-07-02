Market Overview

Reports: 2 More Tesla Execs Depart
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2019 9:30am   Comments
Reports: 2 More Tesla Execs Depart

Electrek reported Tuesday that yet another Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) executive is leaving the automaker.

Jan Oehmicke, an executive who led the company’s European operations, has departed the company, Electrek said, citing two sources familiar with the matter. 

A second report from Business Insider said that Steve MacManus, Tesla's vice president of interior and exterior engineering, has exited as well. 

This is the latest high-profile departure from Tesla. On June 26, it emerged that Peter Hocholdinger, Tesla’'s head of production at its Fremont factory, is no longer working for the automaker.

On June 13. reports emerged that Zeljko Popvic, the lead engineer for the Tesla Autopilot perception team, had left the company.

Tesla shares were trading higher by 0.72% at $228.80 in Tuesday's premarket session. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: Business Insider Electrek electric vehicles EVsNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

