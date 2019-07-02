Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Views

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2019 7:16am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade. Data on motor vehicle sales for June will be released today. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 6:35 a.m. ET, while Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in London, England at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 28 points to 26,672, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 2.2 points to 2,965.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 13.5 points to 7,776.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $64.85 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $58.92 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.9% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.6%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.14%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.03% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.33%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $56 to $40.

Dave & Buster's shares fell 0.1 percent to $40.02 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak Q4 forecast.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares climbed over 14% in pre-market trading after the company's subsidiary acquired a 100% stake in Marsco.
  • Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) reported a common stock offering of 1.148 million shares.
  • Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) raised its FY19 sales guidance.

