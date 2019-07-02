60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares climbed 31.4% to close at $2.68 on Monday after the company announced it has won two wind contract awards in Texas valued at $150 million.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) jumped 20.7% to close at $4.0800.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) jumped 20.6% to close at $0.4400 after the company announced a strategic joint cross-licensing agreement with SeaStar Medical.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) gained 19.4% to close at $5.67 after the company reported a deal to form new public co., Mediaco Holding, with Standard General.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 18.7% to close at $5.64 after the company announced it plans to sell its transformer business to Mill Point Capital for $65.5 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 18.3% to close at $4.92 as oil prices rally after the US and China agreed to restart trade negotiations. Additionally, OPEC said it would extend output cuts into 2020, which is longer than previously expected.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) climbed 18.2% to close at $0.28 after the company reported a summary of the FDA feedback it received regarding its ATI-1123 product.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) gained 17.8% to close at $17.65.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares rose 17.6% to close at $6.95.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) rose 17.5% to close at $3.4650.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) gained 17.2% to close at $23.23.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 14% to close at $3.84.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) gained 13.9% to close at $2.70.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) climbed 13.9% to close at $17.78.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) jumped 13.8% to close at $10.78.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) rose 13.3% to close at $2.55.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) climbed 13.3% to close at $37.61.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 11.6% to close at $8.48.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 11.4% to close at $4.59.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 11% to close at $4.15.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 11% to close at $2.43 on Monday.
- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) rose 10.8% to close at $21.84.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) climbed 10.4% to close at $5.08.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) rose 9.2% to close at $7.09 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) rose 8.9% to close at $108.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) and GIC for $112 per share in cash.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) climbed 8.4% to close at $6.04.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) rose 8.1% to close at $4.52 after President Trump said he would ease the ban on US companies selling to Hauwei.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 6.9% to close at $14.85 after declining 5.12% on Friday.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares gained 6.8% to close at $18.80.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares rose 6% to close at $81.91.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) surged 5.9% to close at $2.33.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) climbed 5.9% to close at $131.25 after President Trump and Chinese President Xi agreed to halt new tariffs between the US and China.
- IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) gained 5.7% to close at $40.97 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $47 price target.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 4.9% to close at $21.00 on no company-specific news. The stock likely experiencing continued volatility following its June 28th IPO.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 4.4% to close at $49.65. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) fell 22.9% to close at $21.26.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares dipped 22% to close at $2.4800 on Monday after the company priced its registered offering of 224,215 shares at $2.23 per share.
- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares dropped 21.1% to close at $27.45.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) fell 17% to close at $40.10 despite no company-specific news. The stock is likely experiencing continued volatility following its June 27 IPO.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares declined 16.5% to close at $2.33.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) dropped 16.3% to close at $24.85.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 16% to close at $5.87.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) dipped 15.8% to close at $10.40.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) dropped 14.9% to close at $5.65.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares fell 14.9% to close at $11.24.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 13.9% to close at $3.52 after the company announced a $20 million registered direct offering.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 13.7% to close at $2.7100.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) dipped 13.7% to close at $5.75.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 13.5% to close at $11.59 after reporting a $600 million restructuring plan.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) dropped 12.8% to close at $10.71.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) tumbled 10.9% to close at $19.25.
- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE: STON) shares fell 9.6% to close at $1.9900.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) dipped 9.3% to close at $4.56.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) dropped 8.5% to close at $11.25 after Suntrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, and lowered the price target from $15 to $11 per share.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares fell 8.1% to close at $26.55 despite no company-specific news. The stock is likely experiencing continued volatility following its June 28th IPO.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dropped 8.1% to close at $8.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 6.6% to close at $2.12 after President Trump said he would ease the ban on U.S. companies selling to Huawei. With trade tension eased by the G20 summit, safe-haven assets are in less demand.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 5.5% to close at $3.1000 after the company reported a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective July 5, 2019.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 4.8% to close at $16.95.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 4.6% to close at $4.53.
