FreightWaves Acquires American Shipper

FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller discusses the acquisition of American Shipper in this video.

FreightWaves, the leading source of news, data and insights for the freight markets, has acquired American Shipper, a leading news publication serving the global shipper community.

American Shipper, founded by David A. Howard, was first published in May 1974 and is designed to serve the information needs of shippers, carriers and third parties involved in international transportation and for executives managing international logistics and supply chains.

"American Shipper has served as the voice of beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) and shippers worldwide for the past 45 years. Its editorial team is first-rate and provides context for the global shipping community that is unmatched by any publication in the market," stated Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves.

American Shipper's editorial and content team will join the FreightWaves staff, but will maintain a separate voice and identity among the FreightWaves editorial team. FreightWaves plans to invest millions of dollars to expand the editorial team of the American Shipper publication, while upgrading and enhancing American Shipper's digital footprint and platform.

"Changes in the freight market are happening faster than ever. Participants demand information that is relevant for what is happening now, informed by data and commentary that is timely and available across all forms of digital media, whether it is web, podcast, video, radio or through smart devices." Fuller stated.

"American Shipper journalists, contributors and sponsors will now have access to the world's largest audience for transportation and logistics news and content. Best of all, like all commentary and news content offered by FreightWaves, all American Shipper content will be available without a restrictive paywall."

The content featured on American Shipper will include supply chain, forwarding, cross-border, international trade, global container shipping, Jones Act shipping, supply chain technology and legislative and regulatory issues that impact the industry. FreightWaves will bring additional supply chain technology and freight markets commentary to American Shipper.

In addition, FreightWaves will be adding additional voices to the platform, including Market Experts on FreightTech, IMO 2020, economics, global trade, freight market capacity, rail, air, warehousing and supply chain.

"American Shipper has a much larger audience among shippers/BCOs than FreightWaves. We recognize that this is an area where there is plenty of room for growth. By bringing American Shipper to the FreightWaves platform, but keeping the brand and editorial teams separate, we will broaden our reach among BCOs." Fuller stated.

FreightWaves has extensive creative resources that provide a multi-channel offering, taking advantage of social media, TV, video, streaming, radio, podcasts, webinars, infographics and live events. Soon, American Shipper readers and sponsors will enjoy access to all of the digital content resources of FreightWaves, but tailored to their needs.

In addition to content, FreightWaves has been investing substantially in data assets that track global multi-modal trade. These are integrated into FreightWaves' proprietary dashboard, SONAR. These datasets provide an unmatched near-time perspective on freight movement and supply chain risks that impact participants globally, across all modes.

FreightWaves LIVE, the largest FreightTech event on the planet, will be expanding to include companies that service global shipping and supply chain participants, including ocean shipping, air, rail and warehousing. The next FreightWaves LIVE event will be held in Chicago on November 12-13.

Image sourced from Pixabay