Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oil Higher Ahead Of This Week's OPEC Meeting

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2019 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Oil Higher Ahead Of This Week's OPEC Meeting

Brent and U.S. crude futures were each higher by more than 2% Monday morning ahead of expectations for OPEC to extend an oil output cut.

What To Know

OPEC and its allied nations will gather in Austria Monday and Tuesday with a key topic of conversations the extension of the 2017 production cuts. The major oil producers are for the most part unanimous on the extensions.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said most of the OPEC members want a nine-month extension of supply cuts, CNBC reported. Iraq's oil minister told reporters he isn't expecting any complications in reaching a resolution. Similarly, Iran's oil minister said it will be an "easy meeting."

Russia, a key non-OPEC oil giant, is also lending its support. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country will "support the extension" for at least six months and up to nine months.

Why It's Important

Iran wants to see higher oil prices so it's unlikely to oppose any agreement even if it means siding with its rival Saudi Arabia. However, Iran also cautioned it believes OPEC is "on the verge of collapse" due to "unilateralism" among some OPEC members.

"They would support it going deeper in terms of a cut but they did declare that they are opposed to this charter arrangement which would formalize the non-OPEC and OPEC agreement," Helima Croft, head of global commodities strategy at RBC told CNBC.

The OPEC meeting will last through Tuesday and any final deal will remain subject to approval from non-OPEC members.

Related Links:

Oil Rebounds As OPEC Agrees On Bigger-Than-Expected Cut

Oil Tankers Attacked In Gulf Of Oman: How The World Is Reacting

Posted-In: Iran Oil oil prices OPECNews Commodities Events Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USO)

Trump Orders More Sanctions Against Iran Affecting 'Billions In Assets'
US Pulled Back On Iran Attack '10 Minutes' Before Strike, Trump Says In Tweet
Explosion At Largest East Coast Refinery Sends Gas Prices Higher
Iran Shoots Down US Drone In What Trump Calls 'Very Big Mistake'; Pelosi Says 'No Appetite' For War
Oil Tankers Attacked In Gulf Of Oman: How The World Is Reacting
Oil Prices Moving Following Reports Of Tanker Attacks Near Iran
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: The G-20 Winner 'Is Clearly Apple'

CareTrust REIT Buys A Skilled Nursing Facility In Idaho For $12.8M