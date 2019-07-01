22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 20.3% to $5.03 in pre-market trading.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) rose 19.5% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after reporting 'positive' final results of CERC-301 in the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 15% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong Q2 sales forecast.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) shares rose 10.1% to $55.16 in pre-market trading.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) rose 8.5% to $108.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) and GIC for $112 per share in cash.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 8.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 8.1% to $4.42 in pre-market trading.
- Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) rose 8% to $21.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of THIOLA EC 100mg and 300mg tablets for the treatment of cystinuria.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 7.7% to $14.96 in pre-market trading after declining 5.12% on Friday.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) rose 7% to $57.10 in pre-market trading.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares rose 6.5% to $82.30 in pre-market trading.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 6% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.10% on Friday.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 5.3% to $80.11 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 4.6% to $49.75 in pre-market trading. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from Neutral to Buy.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 3.3% to $46.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans.to acquire Kokusai Electric from KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) for $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 6.2% to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) fell 5.2% to $4.56 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 4.8% to $4.52 in pre-market trading.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) fell 4.8% to $16.96 in pre-market trading.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 4.6% to $3.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective July 5, 2019.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) fell 3.4% to $15.23 in pre-market trading.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 3.2% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
