Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Santander Consumer Reports $1.1B Buyback, raises Quarterly Dividend From $0.20 To $0.22/Share

Benzinga Newdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2019 4:31pm   Comments
Share:

Today, Santander Consumer USA Holdings lnc. (NYSE: SC) (the "Company") announced its planned capital actions for the third quarter of 2019 through the second quarter of 2020, which are included in the 2019 Capital Plan (the "Capital Plan") of Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), the majority stockholder of the Company.

The Company's planned capital actions under the Capital Plan include:

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, an increase from $0.20 per share; and
An authorization to repurchase up to $1.1 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock (the "Share Repurchase Program") through the end of the second quarter of 2020.
The Share Repurchase Program, which has been authorized by the Company's and SHUSA's boards of directors, is in addition to the Company's previously announced $400 million share repurchase program, which concluded with the repurchase of $86.8 million of the Company's common stock.

Posted-In: News Dividends Buybacks

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cavco Industries Gains After Q4 Results; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28

Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019