Shaw Industries' Focus On Drivers, Supply Chain Partners Makes It A "Shipper Of Choice"

Global floor-covering giant Shaw Industries Group Inc. said it is continually evaluating new methods to improve efficiency, enhance best practices and improve upon its carrier-centric approach to provide a higher level of service to its customers.

"We are solutions-oriented and perpetually ask ourselves how we can perform even better — for the benefit of our customers, our partners and our company," said Ben Ball, director of transportation of Shaw Industries.

Shaw Industries, headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, ranked 17th of 25 winners in FreightWaves' first-ever Shipper of Choice Awards.

FreightWaves partnered with freight brokerage Convoy to recognize the best shippers in the industry. The winners were recognized at FreightWaves' Transparency 19 event in May in Atlanta.

Shaw is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. and posts annual revenues of almost $6 billion. The company has around 22,000 employees worldwide.

Carrier-members of the Truckload Carriers Association and members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) voted on the top 25 Shipper of Choice winners based on a variety of factors, including providing driver-friendly facilities, flexibility, efficiency and reduced wait times at docks.

"The Shipper of Choice Award is all about increasing transparency as we highlight innovative best practices that keep freight moving and contribute to a healthy freight community," said Craig Fuller, chief executive officer of FreightWaves.

Ball said Shaw understands the importance of reducing wait times at docks, providing driver-friendly facilities and has embraced a more adaptable schedule that "provides flexibility and true efficiencies" for its fleet of trucks.

The global company said it works with its carriers and suppliers to provide top-notch service.

"Shaw is committed to partners who share our corporate values – honesty, integrity and passion," Ball said. "And because we have our own fleet, we understand the complexities within the transportation industry and the challenges all professional drivers face each day while on the road."

Collaborating with its transportation partners has allowed Shaw to provide a higher level of service to its customers, Ball said.

"We strive to offer transparent and effective communication with our partners, which increases collaboration and provides clear and attainable expectations," he said. "We optimize opportunities to make planning more precise and provide predictability around load tenders, thus improving efficiencies and providing for maximum miles in a driving shift."

Image Sourced by Pixabay