Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet
Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.41% to 26634.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 8009.39. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 2940.21.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Financial shares rose 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN), up 9%, and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN), up 10%.
In trading on Friday, health care shares fell 0.1%.
Top Headline
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter.
Constellation Brands reported first-quarter earnings of $2.20 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.097 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 billion.
The company sees FY2020 adjusted EPS of $8.65-$8.95 compared to the $8.57 consensus estimate.
Equities Trading UP
Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares shot up 38% to $4.22 after the company agreed to be taken private at $4.80 per share in cash.
Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) got a boost, shooting up 67% to $2.32 after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One supplier to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and two Chinese OEMs.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $22.92 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
Equities Trading DOWN
Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) shares tumbled 25% to $22.71 after reporting an 8.5 million share offering by selling shareholder.
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) were down 20% to $2.7250. Sorrento Therapeutics priced 8.333 million shares at $3 per share.
Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) was down, falling 15% to $3.23 in a potential sell off after the stock spiked over 100% on Thursday.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $59.38, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,415.70.
Silver traded up 0.5% Friday to $15.37, while copper fell 0.1% to $2.716.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.56%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.59%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 1.04%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.83% while UK shares rose 0.31%.
Economics
U.S. personal income rose 0.5% for May, while consumer spending increased 0.4%.
The Chicago PMI fell to 49.7 for June, compared to 54.2 in May.
The final reading of University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to 98.2 in June, versus a reading of 100 in May. However, economists projected expected a 98 reading.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speakin Aspen, Colorado at 3:20 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.