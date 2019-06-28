Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares are trading lower after the company cut its second-quarter sales guidance.

The company cut second-quarter sales guidance from $9.6 million-$10 million to $8.3 million-$8.5 million compared to the $9.8 million estimate.

Everspin Technologies shares traded down 2.6% at $6.88 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.20 and a 52-week low of $5.30.

