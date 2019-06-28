Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Everspin Technologies Cuts Q2 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2019 12:35pm   Comments
Share:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares are trading lower after the company cut its second-quarter sales guidance.

The company cut second-quarter sales guidance from $9.6 million-$10 million to $8.3 million-$8.5 million compared to the $9.8 million estimate.

Everspin Technologies shares traded down 2.6% at $6.88 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.20 and a 52-week low of $5.30.

Related Links:

Needham Reiterates 'Long Buy' On Everspin Technologies

5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019

Posted-In: News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRAM)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet

FTI Consulting Will Acquire German-Based Andersch AG