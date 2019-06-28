Slack Is Out Sick: Platform's Users Experience Malfunctions
Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK)'s platform was experiencing functionality issues Friday morning.
The cloud-based workplace messaging app had issues such as messages going through twice and an inability to edit some messages.
Slack acknowledged the issues and said they began just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to Business Insider.
The company listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange through a direct listing on June 20 and the stock opened at $38.50 versus its reference point of $26 per share.
Despite the glitches, Slack shares were higher by 0.58% at $36.46 at the time of publication Friday.
