FreightWaves Radio Preview: Apps On Your Phone; The "Urban Warehouse"

The never-ending proliferation of apps and other technologies available to truckers can be overwhelming at times, and the founder of a company designed to help truckers navigate the confusion will be one of the guests on FreightWaves Radio over the weekend of June 29-30.

Prasad Gollapalli is the founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. He will be a guest on FreightWaves Radio to discuss how his company seeks to bring efficiency to the operations of companies both big and small and what firms like his are doing to achieve that. We'll be opening the phones during Gollapalli's segment at 88-88-ROAD-DOG to hear from truckers about how technology is making their lives easier or how it's making it more complicated.

Prasad Gollapalli, the CEO & founder of Trucker Tools

We'll also be talking to Matthew Levy of Innovo Property Group. He's involved in developing a new type of building in the supply chain – the urban warehouse. This is not designed just to take in small vans but also to bring in 53 foot trailers – on more than one floor – in the middle of urban areas. Levy's focus now is on an urban warehouse being developed in the Bronx, New York, where a multiplex cinema formerly stood.

Jason Palmer, the COO of SmartDrive, joins us in a pre-recorded interview from his company's recent users meeting in Atlanta, interviewed by co-host John Kingston, who conducted a series of interviews for the company at the gathering. We'll also be speaking with Anthony Smith, an economist on FreightWaves' SONAR team of experts. His speciality is lumber and housing, and he'll discuss what those markets are saying about the economy.

