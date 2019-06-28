28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 23.6% to $12.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 17.3% to $4.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Janney Capital upgraded Avid Bioservices from Neutral to Buy.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares rose 17.2% to $47.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong earnings guidance.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 8.4% to $8.64 in pre-market trading.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) rose 7.5% to $202.40 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 7.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after the company initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial for evaluating azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease and Type 2 Diabetes.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 6.7% to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.9% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after falling 19.00% on Thursday.
- Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 5.5% to $81.00 in pre-market trading.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) rose 4.1% to $38.50 in pre-market trading.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) rose 3.8% to $41.84 in pre-market trading. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares surged 101.5% Thursday after pricing 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) rose 3.3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after increasing gold production guidance.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) rose 2.7% to $44.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $3.94 billion buyback and an increase in quarterly dividend from $0.28 to $0.31 per share.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 2.7% to $2.28 in pre-market trading.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 2.5% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) rose 2.4% to $7.72 in pre-market trading after the company passed the Fed stress test.
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) rose 2.3% to $28.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $30.9 billion buyback and an increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.18 per share.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) rose 2.2% to $203.75 in pre-market trading after the bank reported a $7.8 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share.
Losers
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 16% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 13.5% to $18.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 14.5% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. • Cemtrex shares gained 107.7% Thursday after the company's electronic manufacturing services unit won a $6 million in new orders over the last few months.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) fell 7% to $40.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported negative EMA's CHMP completed review of proposed indication extension for Translarna.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 6.3% to $6.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.15% on Thursday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 5.5% to $22.64 in pre-market trading after rising 10.27% on Thursday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 3.4% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after rising 7.59% on Thursday.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) fell 3.9% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after surging 6.16% on Thursday.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 3.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after surging 27.06% on Thursday.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) fell 2.4% to $63.57 in pre-market trading.
