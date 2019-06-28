What do multi-billionaires do on their birthday? Some might celebrate over a dinner with friends and family, but Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be working.

Musk was asked by a Twitter user how he plans on celebrating his 48th birthday. The CEO answered he will be "working on Tesla global logistics." Another user suggested throwing a party online to which Musk responded: "Ok, thanks."

Musk wrote in a leaked internal memo to employees on Tuesday that "logistics and final delivery are extremely important" attributes of the business. The company said it's "on track" to end the second quarter with a record-high number of cars delivered.

Working on Tesla global logistics — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2019

"Logistics and final delivery are extremely important, as well as finding demand for vehicle variants that are available locally," Bloomberg quoted the memo as saying. "However, if we go all out, we can definitely do it!"

Shares of Tesla are down more than 30% in 2019, partly due to investor concern that demand for electric vehicles have peaked or the competition intensified more than assumed. If Tesla does end the second quarter with record deliveries, it could give bears a new reason to revisit their thesis.

Tesla is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 31, although the company may offer certain metrics like car production and delivery data as early as next week.

Tesla's stock closed Thursday higher by 1.6% at $222.84 per share.

