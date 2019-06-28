Market Overview

Boeing Gives September Estimate For 737 MAX Fix
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2019 9:57am   Comments
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) expects it will complete the latest software update for the 737 MAX by September after new issues arose last week during a test, according to Reuters.

The 737 MAX jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months. 

It was previously estimated Boeing's 737 Max jets will begin flying again by December this year according to a Federal Aviation Administration official.

According to this latest report the Federal Aviation Administration could approve the 737 Max jets to resume flights by late September if Boeing is able to meet that deadline.

Reuters reported that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) said Thursday that it was extending 737 MAX cancellations until early October.

Boeing shares were down 0.53% at $361.93 at the time of publication Friday, while Southwest Airlines shares were down 0.14% at $50.67. 

Photo by Acefitt/Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX Federal Aviation AdministrationNews Travel Media General Best of Benzinga

